This build has not been seen in a public branch.

RPG players everywhere, rejoice!

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Editions team up to take you on a couple of years of adventures! Get this bundle, and get a discount up to 60% if you already have some of its contents in your library.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28817/Baldurs_Pathfinder_Bundle/

Don't forget to gather your party before venturing forth!