Dual Universe - Release 1.0.11

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.0.11.

Changes are below:

Improvements

Aphelia’s Outpost Museum is back! In a new location on Alioth, and now featuring an amazing selection of constructs from DU’s Beta. You can check it out on any VR Surrogate Station under UEF Outpost Museum.

Bug Fixes

Fixed broken statistics on market sell order popup.

Fixed sound loss when failing to join a surrogate pod.

Sanctuary territory now benefits from adjacency calibration bonus.

[Lua] Fixed getMaxVolume() when applying talent boost on a construct.

[Challenges] Air/Space Delivery Challenge : Fixed instances where dropping off items did not complete objectives via a linked container.

Fixed the assembly line collision that was depending on its animation state.

Known Issues

We have identified localization issues in the UI.

[Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.

Selecting Body Type 1 will show a character with Body Type 2. The issue will only happen during the 1st session. It is fixed after a logout/login.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!