The Buzz update (v0.1.011)

Even though we've been working on big features planned only for the full release in May, we've also been working on bringing you some more content even during the remaining months of Early Access. The first major update is out now, and you can read the patch notes below.

We're also planning to release two other major updates during Early Access, introducing some new interesting gameplay mechanics. We'll tell you more about them once the time comes. We'll also be releasing minor updates during Early Access and their release date will depend on when we finish the features contained in said updates.

PATCH NOTES v0.1.011 (The Buzz update)

NEW

New map: Generator . Located under the Scalabria Amusement Park, the generator is the source of energy for the whole park. Some parts of the room will malfunction from time to time, since maintenance on the whole park has been overlooked for years by the Scalabrian Township Services. These malfunctions will sometimes cause massive destruction!



Grenades! Default key: G

CHANGES

Power up audio adjustments.

Light HUD option is now on by default (hides helmet overlay). You can still turn it off in the settings to show the helmet overlay.

Kill feed now displays player names and the weapon used for the kill, as well as kill type (e.g. headshot).

Improved 2D weapon images in the in-game HUD, and loading screen.

Lighting improvements in all maps.

KNOWN MAIN ISSUES