Frozen Flame update for 2 November 2022

Frozen Flame | Steam Tabletop Festival

Pilgrims, it is time for another festival on Steam 🎉

Join us and many other game developers in the Steam Tabletop Festival. There will be a lot of great games, so anyone would be able to find something to their taste🔥

Don't miss it - event starts on 3rd November, 10 AM PT / 6 PM CET.

About Frozen Flame

A challenging exploration and survival adventure, set in the dying world of Dragons. Only those who harness the power of Frozen Flame have the means to survive the harsh conditions of the realm and able to muster the strength to cleanse it for good.

