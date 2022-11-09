Dealer’s Life 2 - Update #44: Treasure Hunter

Hello and welcome to all Great Dealers!

Today we are happy to announce the release of the new Update #44! :dlgift:

This is a big update full of great news. We look forward to your feedback in our Steam Community Hub or on our Discord server.

New employee: Treasure Hunter! Send them around the world to discover rare treasures. Hopefully.

Item Catalogue & Trophy Hall moved to Extras. The menu was getting a bit too cluttered.

New wallpaper added to the DLC

Dealer’s Life Legend

New Game Announcement

Get ready for an exciting new Dealer's Life experience!

We gathered all our experience as game developers and all possible feedback we got from players in the last six years and created something new and revolutionary, a new vision for our concept, more mature and more extensive than anything we thought before!

Dealer’s Life Legend takes in its heart all the heritage of its two predecessors but builds it up in a totally rethought way, bringing the game experience to a whole new level.

In Dealer’s Life Legend you will get everything you loved in Dealer’s Life along with many improvements, new content and mechanics.

Wishlist now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2185030/Dealers_Life_Legend

Your friendly indie devs,

Abyte Entertainment

