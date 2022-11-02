City Worker Simulator Update 1.2.0 "Car Update"

Share · View all patches · Build 9854695 · Last edited 2 November 2022 – 16:46:24 UTC by Wendy

1.2.0b:

-Fix the problem with initial money of 500000 yuan

1.2.0:

-Now the position displayed when steam achievements are reached is in the lower right corner

-Optimize the selection interface before and after work

-Optimize the shopping interface of clothing stores

-The track will now record its best

-Second hand car mall renamed as auto mall

-Update the original picture of driving a taxi

-Update the original painting of the racing track

-Update the original painting of the auto mall

-The car parks, car malls and taxis will display the cars you own

-There are three new cars in the auto mall, Shadow (with the same performance as the only car before, the price is reduced from 5000 to 4800 yuan),

Shadow S (8000 yuan), Shadow R (12000 yuan)

This update has brought three new cars with different prices and performances, as well as all original picture resets related to cars. At the same time, the circuit also has the function of recording the best results.

The following figure shows the former appearance of the auto mall:

The following figure shows the current appearance of the auto mall:

In addition, the UI of some scenes also has new changes. The new UI avoids blocking the top status bar while making the visual effect clearer.

The following figure shows the old UI:

The following figure shows the new UI:

There are many similar changes. Welcome to learn more in the game.