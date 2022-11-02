Hold Your Own 10.0.12 Hotfix #4

Fixed boat recalls that resulted in boats capsizing. Make sure that the closed end of the counter in the shipyard is facing open water, with open water on both sides as well so that there is enough room for the boat to be recalled.

Fixed an issue with the Pig Hut not dropping fertilizer. Please follow these instructions; (1) Open Pig Hut, (2) move all animals to inventory, (3) replace animals in Pig hut Slots, (4) Close and reopen Pig Hut. You should now see time to next fertilizer drop displayed on mouse over.

Increased meat from butchered raised cows. Increased hide and fat from butchered raised cows and pigs.