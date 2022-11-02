V. 1.1.0b Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9854621 · Last edited 2 November 2022 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Hello! Hope you all are enjoying the update! This is nothing major, just a small patch to sand down some edges from yesterday's update! :-)

Fixes

Fixed a problem with certain new items not appearing in the item compendium upon being collected.

Fixed a problem where the achievements for beating the game would trigger at the wrong time, the achievements have been removed and re-added. (Note : If you have beaten the game you can re-achieve this achievement by going to the stats screen in the extras menu.)

Fixed a problem where in Brutal mode, the 2nd casino would spawn the destroyed machine and not extra items.

Fixed slight item spawning problems.

Fixed a problem with the "fun machine" not properly finishing specific payout animations, leading to it getting stuck and unusable.

Changes

Made enemies in brutal mode drop less energy orbs upon death.

Made items in brutal mode slightly cheaper.

Additions

added an extra achievement! :-)

Hope you all have a BLESSED and STD FILLED day!

-Levi Ramirez