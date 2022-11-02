 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shoot Trip Die update for 2 November 2022

V. 1.1.0b Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9854621 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Hope you all are enjoying the update! This is nothing major, just a small patch to sand down some edges from yesterday's update! :-)

Fixes

  • Fixed a problem with certain new items not appearing in the item compendium upon being collected.
  • Fixed a problem where the achievements for beating the game would trigger at the wrong time, the achievements have been removed and re-added. (Note : If you have beaten the game you can re-achieve this achievement by going to the stats screen in the extras menu.)
  • Fixed a problem where in Brutal mode, the 2nd casino would spawn the destroyed machine and not extra items.
  • Fixed slight item spawning problems.
  • Fixed a problem with the "fun machine" not properly finishing specific payout animations, leading to it getting stuck and unusable.

Changes

  • Made enemies in brutal mode drop less energy orbs upon death.
  • Made items in brutal mode slightly cheaper.

Additions

  • added an extra achievement! :-)

Hope you all have a BLESSED and STD FILLED day!

-Levi Ramirez

Changed files in this update

Depot 1773061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link