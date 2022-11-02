V. 1.1.0b Update

Hello! Hope you all are enjoying the update! This is nothing major, just a small patch to sand down some edges from yesterday's update! :-)
Fixes
- Fixed a problem with certain new items not appearing in the item compendium upon being collected.
- Fixed a problem where the achievements for beating the game would trigger at the wrong time, the achievements have been removed and re-added. (Note : If you have beaten the game you can re-achieve this achievement by going to the stats screen in the extras menu.)
- Fixed a problem where in Brutal mode, the 2nd casino would spawn the destroyed machine and not extra items.
- Fixed slight item spawning problems.
- Fixed a problem with the "fun machine" not properly finishing specific payout animations, leading to it getting stuck and unusable.
Changes
- Made enemies in brutal mode drop less energy orbs upon death.
- Made items in brutal mode slightly cheaper.
Additions
- added an extra achievement! :-)
Hope you all have a BLESSED and STD FILLED day!
-Levi Ramirez
Changed files in this update