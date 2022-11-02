Version 0.762.0.3

Hello Executives,

Today I am merging the beta and experimental branches with the main branch so everyone gets access to the latest version.

Along with all the features listed in the previous announcement, the following has now been added.

The Executron facility is now Station security, and the little prison area is now where you can control the station defences including both internal and external, this screen also has a new concept to the game where when you interact with it the camera is locked to the screen so you can use the mouse to move the map and select things.

For the industrial I've now added a personal drop pod to the dropship pad where you are fired out of a tube to wherever you need to go, currently only works onto asteroid bases but its certainly a nice fast way to get you somewhere which complements the gateway and teleports.

A new FPS control system has been added where you can now tell units where to move, deploy, attack etc as well as call the CEO for help, this feature gives Executrons some incredible control over the game now, I can see some interesting interactions happening with the CEO now that Execturons can move units so feedback of this would be welcome (actual game play feedback, not supposition).

To help speed up ships their cruise speed is now based on their weapon systems firing or being attacked with a 20 second recharge time, this was a much requested feature as people were finding it took too long to get anywhere.

Research stations can now be enhanced by Executrons by pressing levers or aligning sensors to help increase their efficiency.

The galaxy map can now be accessed from space ships.

Research screens have been added to research facilities so Executrons can now research technology.

Trader now sells shields too.

Industrial now has more armour on their tech tree.

Can now set ship and robot stances on factories.

Executron panels and outfit booths are now dotted around more.

The decimator now causes large nuclear explosions when the asteroids hit something.

Can now dump the power capacitors.

All super weapons and the teleporter now have targeting terminals.

There is now a limited contextual drop down for Executrons to ask their CEO for help and also use the recall provided you have a tele-probe within range, just an idea at the moment.

From the Executron display you can now order the AI ceo to ground invade places so it will send over a teleprobe or gateway which is handy for getting to places without having to fly there.

Multiplayer stability has improved in terms of handling dodgy internet connections.

The AI can no longer launch a nuclear missile the moment it has built the structure.

Audio has been improved so it doesn't cut off as much.

Lots and lots and lots of little bug fixes and quality of life changes here and there.

Script optimisations to help boost the frame rate.

I hope you enjoy these changes and fixes, as always please submit bug reports through the game and feel free to join our Discord for some lively discussions or to find people to play multiplayer games with.

Also if you are enjoying your experience please give it a thumbs up on Steam.

Cheers,

Rob