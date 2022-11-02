Steam Early Access Out NOW!

Finally, the time has come!

TFM: The First Men has just been released into Steam Early Access after three years of hard work!



The success of the initial release week will have a major impact on the months and years to come. If we wish to continue working on TFM for a very long time, we must all put up a lot of effort to make the release as successful as we can. ːreexcitedː Join us on Discord if you'd like to help with this!

We want to express our gratitude to everyone who has supported us along the way with their insightful comments, creative ideas, encouraging words, and helpful feedback. Without you, we could not have achieved what we have. ːSmallRedHeartː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/700820/