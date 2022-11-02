 Skip to content

sheepChat update for 2 November 2022

Beta release 1.9.80

Fix in the currency conversion system for Donnaty, QIWI Donate and YouTube platforms.
Fix the reconnects and viewer counter in the WASD protocol.
Updating the YouTube and TikTok protocols, rewriting the main codebase, choosing a new implementation of interaction with platforms.
Improvements in the asset loading system.
Bug fix in VK Play protocol.
Fix and improvements in the DonationAlerts protocol, fix accrual of Twitch points.
Steam Cloud function is disabled (synchronization of settings in the Steam cloud), in the future another system will be implemented.

