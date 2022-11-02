Alpha 6.1 Siege

This update bring 5 new units and several changes to the game.

The way waves are generated has now been improved to allow for more variety in which units show up and when as well giving the player some warning for when new units will appear so they have time to adjust and prepare for them.

Along with this we added several more units to the game. Bucklers who have a smaller and weaker shield, Tower Shields who have a large and stronger shield, Longbows who have a longer range and more ammo than regular enemy archers, Battering Rams which are smaller rams pushed by only 2 units, and Siege ladders that are shorter and weaker than siege towers as well as having fewer soldiers in them. These new units help fill out the roster, cheaper siege that can appear earlier, and some stronger soldiers for later in the game.

Along with this there were several balance changes and fixes. Please keep sending in reports if you encounter any issues and we will work on getting them fixed up!

Changes:

New units: Buckler, Tower Shield, Longbow, Battering Ram, Siege Ladder

Changes to waves. Enemy wave generation has been updated to allow for more variety in when and which units appear in addition to now informing the player when new units will show up.

Player techs now appear in the pause menu.

Crossbows now deal bonus damage to armor rather than piercing armor.

Added the ability to reset campaign or endless progress in the main menu options.

In endless mode using the refresh in the shop no longer refreshes the techs as well.

Adjusted the colliders for the keep so that enemies who are climbing are not protected by it.

Adjusted siege towers to allow for better pathfinding for units on them.

The Infirmary block is now only able to be placed within 3 tiles from the keep but it also provides a free reinforcement card every two waves.

Bugs: