1.8l Update / November Build Challenge

This months update contains the following changes:

added tools to scenario editor for breaking rides, toggling vandalism and spawning trash

multiplayer: fixed a potential desync

September 2022 Build Challenge Results

All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!

Here are the winning entries:

November 2022 Build Challenge

The new Build Challenge this month is to build a Ghost Mansion Ride!

The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.