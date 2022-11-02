 Skip to content

Solitaire Expeditions update for 2 November 2022

Halloween event has been extended through Sunday 11/6

Share · View all patches · Build 9854130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I wound up adding a lot more Halloween art than I expected, and unlocking it was a bit slow so I've extended the event a few days in case you're still trying to unlock things.

