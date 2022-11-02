I wound up adding a lot more Halloween art than I expected, and unlocking it was a bit slow so I've extended the event a few days in case you're still trying to unlock things.
Solitaire Expeditions update for 2 November 2022
Halloween event has been extended through Sunday 11/6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
