Hotfix Patch on Nov. 3

We released a new hotfix to address some issues after the new "Builder Bonds" update, please check the change list below:
- Adjusted the collision size of animal NPCs and tried to solve pathfinding issues
- Fixed an issue where the door would not open during the quest Pet Detective
- Fixed an issue where Show Room would sometimes return materials
- Fixed an issue where targets were lost when doors and windows were selected in the home editor
- Fixed some issues with the fence style list
- Fixed a bug that occasionally caused freezes when editing in the player's house
- Fixed the issue that the store discount does not take effect under the influence of NPC`s favorability
- Fixed an issue where refining stats would still change after selecting to retain their current attributes
- Fixed the wrong critical chances of Daggers
- Fixed a bug that rented mounts did not recover stamina every day
- Fixed an issue with the drop-down bar in the storage box
- Fixed an issue with the seasonal resources loading
- Fixed some disappearing issues of some chairs
- Fixed issues with Day of the Bright Sun gift prompts
- Fixed issues with Winter Solstice barbecue prompts
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to freeze when interacting with a chair by pressing the key multiple times
- Fixed Mi-an's bench collision issue
- Fixed the issue of incorrect dialogue when giving gifts to animal NPCs on birthdays
- Fixed a shadow issue when interacting with some animal NPCs
- Fixes an issue that prevented players from looking at NPCs for the first time
- Fixed the issue that "XX" appeared in the text in some languages
- Fixed an untranslated issue in the Show Room Manual
- Fixed an issue where the ID was translated incorrectly when the mount was exhausted
- Fixed some model display issues in some dungeons
- Fixed some winter snow modeling issues
- Fixed the Catori's office door issue following the upgrade to the museum
- Fixed the rank issue in the boxing machine
- Fixed the meerkat isn't on the social page
- Fixed the mismatched fan text in the home editor
- Fixed an issue with the terrain images
- Fixed an issue where Meerkat, Macchiato, and Pebbles might not show up in some cases
- Fixed an issue where furniture models placed via wishes overlapped in Amirah's house
