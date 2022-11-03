Hotfix Patch on Nov. 3

Share · View all patches · Build 9854086 · Last edited 3 November 2022 – 02:39:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy all,

We released a new hotfix to address some issues after the new "Builder Bonds" update, please check the change list below:

Adjusted the collision size of animal NPCs and tried to solve pathfinding issues

Fixed an issue where the door would not open during the quest Pet Detective

Fixed an issue where Show Room would sometimes return materials

Fixed an issue where targets were lost when doors and windows were selected in the home editor

Fixed some issues with the fence style list

Fixed a bug that occasionally caused freezes when editing in the player's house

Fixed the issue that the store discount does not take effect under the influence of NPC`s favorability

Fixed an issue where refining stats would still change after selecting to retain their current attributes

Fixed the wrong critical chances of Daggers

Fixed a bug that rented mounts did not recover stamina every day

Fixed an issue with the drop-down bar in the storage box

Fixed an issue with the seasonal resources loading

Fixed some disappearing issues of some chairs

Fixed issues with Day of the Bright Sun gift prompts

Fixed issues with Winter Solstice barbecue prompts

Fixed an issue that caused the game to freeze when interacting with a chair by pressing the key multiple times

Fixed Mi-an's bench collision issue

Fixed the issue of incorrect dialogue when giving gifts to animal NPCs on birthdays

Fixed a shadow issue when interacting with some animal NPCs

Fixes an issue that prevented players from looking at NPCs for the first time

Fixed the issue that "XX" appeared in the text in some languages

Fixed an untranslated issue in the Show Room Manual

Fixed an issue where the ID was translated incorrectly when the mount was exhausted

Fixed some model display issues in some dungeons

Fixed some winter snow modeling issues

Fixed the Catori's office door issue following the upgrade to the museum

Fixed the rank issue in the boxing machine

Fixed the meerkat isn't on the social page

Fixed the mismatched fan text in the home editor

Fixed an issue with the terrain images

Fixed an issue where Meerkat, Macchiato, and Pebbles might not show up in some cases

Fixed an issue where furniture models placed via wishes overlapped in Amirah's house

