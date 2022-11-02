We are very pleased to add this small update to the title today, which will now save your preferred camera selection between tables, between games played, even when you close the game and re-open it- this is for all of you who prefer camera three!
Slot Shots Pinball Collection Update Version 3.7 (Camera Save Function)
