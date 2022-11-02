 Skip to content

The Hideaway update for 2 November 2022

The Hideaway V0.2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new V0.2.1 of The Hideaway is out !

We're now officially in Early Access on steam ! :D

Patches :

  • Animals don't walk underwater anymore
  • The main menu graphics settings bugs were patched
  • Players can now build in the Tutorial
  • Post Processing has been corrected on Silverlake Forest
  • Typing mistakes in the Tutorial were corrected

If you ever experience som bugs, crashes or issues while playing, please contact us or leave us a message in the Steam community section ! :)

Thanks a lot for being part of the community and for supporting the project !
See you !

Rec0re.

