The Hideaway V0.2.1

The new V0.2.1 of The Hideaway is out !

We're now officially in Early Access on steam ! :D

Patches :

Animals don't walk underwater anymore

The main menu graphics settings bugs were patched

Players can now build in the Tutorial

Post Processing has been corrected on Silverlake Forest

Typing mistakes in the Tutorial were corrected

If you ever experience som bugs, crashes or issues while playing, please contact us or leave us a message in the Steam community section ! :)

Thanks a lot for being part of the community and for supporting the project !

See you !

Rec0re.