The Hideaway V0.2.1

The new V0.2.1 of The Hideaway is out !
We're now officially in Early Access on steam ! :D
Patches :
- Animals don't walk underwater anymore
- The main menu graphics settings bugs were patched
- Players can now build in the Tutorial
- Post Processing has been corrected on Silverlake Forest
- Typing mistakes in the Tutorial were corrected
If you ever experience som bugs, crashes or issues while playing, please contact us or leave us a message in the Steam community section ! :)
Thanks a lot for being part of the community and for supporting the project !
See you !
Rec0re.
Changed files in this update