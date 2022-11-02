Update 0.16

Hello again!
This update is yet another small bug-fixing and optimization update.
I had originally intended for this update to include new runes, as well as an endless mode, but those inclusions have been pushed to next update.
• Summons should now be more consistent in their target selection.
• Optimized the summon spell.
• Remnants of the Destroyer will no longer kill bosses.
• Limited how many enemies can exist at any given time.
• Fixed a bug causing brightness and other settings not loading till the Settings menu was opened.
• You can now hit Space to unpause after leveling up
• Buffed the following runes;
- Flash Frost
- Former Gift
- Large Summon
