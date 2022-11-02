Update 0.16

Hello again!

This update is yet another small bug-fixing and optimization update.

I had originally intended for this update to include new runes, as well as an endless mode, but those inclusions have been pushed to next update.

• Summons should now be more consistent in their target selection.

• Optimized the summon spell.

• Remnants of the Destroyer will no longer kill bosses.

• Limited how many enemies can exist at any given time.

• Fixed a bug causing brightness and other settings not loading till the Settings menu was opened.

• You can now hit Space to unpause after leveling up

• Buffed the following runes;