[Released v0.6.1.483 Patch Notes]

This is to inform you of an update that has been applied today to fix the issues below.
◈ Updated Version: V0.6.1.483
◈ Update Details
Bug Fixes
※ Launch issue – no response in black screen has been fixed
Fixed – game not responding after launch
Fixed – not being able to progress while playing (WinLicense issue – “An Internal exception occurred” message)
Missions
For those who were unable to play the mission due to this issue previously, the following applies:
- 'Build up Trust with the Sea People' Mission: Players with 100 trust level go to the next step
- 'Pet Squid Sergio' / 'Curious Child' / 'Beyond the Rock Pile': players go to the first step.
Weapons
FIXED - not being able to change weapons by RB, when using a harpoon in certain situations
Underwater Exploration
FIXED - not being able to obtain captured fish & related freezing issues
FIXED - seahorse being obtained repeatedly in certain situations
FIXED - sharks not responding in certain situations
FIXED - not being able to open oxygen tanks
FIXED - not being able to gain oxygen in a poisoned state
FIXED - multiple hits being applied to big species in certain situations while using harpoons
FIXED - short rifle range of pirates in ‘fighting pirates' quest
Boss Fights
FIXED - loot not being received after defeating Truck Hermit Crab
FIXED - keyboard/gamepad buttons not responding while fighting Goblin Shark
FIXED - Giant Wolffish not appearing in certain situations, Dave being unable to move while fighting
Items
FIXED - item/charms disappearing in certain situations
Achievements
FIXED - 'Mister Melee' and 'Dave the Sniper' achievement counting issue
Sushi
FIXED - Employee skills not working properly in certain situations
FIXED - Recruiting menu UI not responding accordingly in mouse clicks
FIXED - not being able to progress when failing beer pouring quest
(* changed to proceed automatically after failing 3 times)
FIXED – employees not moving when cleaning bubble overlaps
Quality of Life
- Fish Farm UI and added effects
- Changed the 'Confirm' button text to 'Buy'
- Glowing effect added when opening & expanding fish farm
- 'Find the children's ball' quest
- Quest objective Megamouth Shark's HP reduced to be same as normal Megamouths
- Sushi ingredient price changes
- Sale price adjusted for fish where there was a big difference in price between the dish and the ingredient sale price
Increased the change of special ingredients
Doubled the chance of obtaining special ingredients from big species
(Whitetip Reef shark, Giant Trevally, Marbled Electric Ray, Tiger Shark, Rhinochimaeridae, Megamouth Shark)
- 'Giant Squid & Giant Wolffish’ Boss
- Slightly increased the damage of all Giant Squid tentacles
- Increased the damage of Boss Wolffish and decreased its HP
Decreased the required amount of materials to within the maximum material holding limit when strengthening weapons.
Memory optimization by optimizing sound file capacity
Fixed in-game typos and texts
◈ Please Note:
Boss clear rewards are automatically given to those who have not received the boss items after clearing the boss.
If the Whitetip Reefshark was registered for some users as an ingredient instead of as Whitetip Reefshark meat, the Whitetip Reefshark item will automatically be changed accordingly.
Charms are automatically given to those who failed to receive them after clearing the Dolphin or Octopus missions.
Fixed the issue in which the Jellyfish Party was not progressing while overlapping with other events.
- We will update you through this notice if there are changes to the details.
- Please update DAVE THE DIVER on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.
Thank all Divers who reported issues besides the below!
