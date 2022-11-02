[Released v0.6.1.483 Patch Notes]

Greetings, Divers! 🤿

This is to inform you of an update that has been applied today to fix the issues below.

◈ Updated Version: V0.6.1.483

◈ Update Details

Bug Fixes

※ Launch issue – no response in black screen has been fixed

Fixed – game not responding after launch

Fixed – not being able to progress while playing (WinLicense issue – “An Internal exception occurred” message)

Missions

For those who were unable to play the mission due to this issue previously, the following applies:

'Build up Trust with the Sea People' Mission: Players with 100 trust level go to the next step

'Pet Squid Sergio' / 'Curious Child' / 'Beyond the Rock Pile': players go to the first step.

Weapons

FIXED - not being able to change weapons by RB, when using a harpoon in certain situations

Underwater Exploration

FIXED - not being able to obtain captured fish & related freezing issues

FIXED - seahorse being obtained repeatedly in certain situations

FIXED - sharks not responding in certain situations

FIXED - not being able to open oxygen tanks

FIXED - not being able to gain oxygen in a poisoned state

FIXED - multiple hits being applied to big species in certain situations while using harpoons

FIXED - short rifle range of pirates in ‘fighting pirates' quest

Boss Fights

FIXED - loot not being received after defeating Truck Hermit Crab

FIXED - keyboard/gamepad buttons not responding while fighting Goblin Shark

FIXED - Giant Wolffish not appearing in certain situations, Dave being unable to move while fighting

Items

FIXED - item/charms disappearing in certain situations

Achievements

FIXED - 'Mister Melee' and 'Dave the Sniper' achievement counting issue

Sushi

FIXED - Employee skills not working properly in certain situations

FIXED - Recruiting menu UI not responding accordingly in mouse clicks

FIXED - not being able to progress when failing beer pouring quest

(* changed to proceed automatically after failing 3 times)

FIXED – employees not moving when cleaning bubble overlaps

Quality of Life

Fish Farm UI and added effects

Changed the 'Confirm' button text to 'Buy'

Glowing effect added when opening & expanding fish farm

'Find the children's ball' quest

Quest objective Megamouth Shark's HP reduced to be same as normal Megamouths

Sushi ingredient price changes

Sale price adjusted for fish where there was a big difference in price between the dish and the ingredient sale price

Increased the change of special ingredients

Doubled the chance of obtaining special ingredients from big species

(Whitetip Reef shark, Giant Trevally, Marbled Electric Ray, Tiger Shark, Rhinochimaeridae, Megamouth Shark)

'Giant Squid & Giant Wolffish’ Boss

Slightly increased the damage of all Giant Squid tentacles

Increased the damage of Boss Wolffish and decreased its HP

Decreased the required amount of materials to within the maximum material holding limit when strengthening weapons. Memory optimization by optimizing sound file capacity Fixed in-game typos and texts

◈ Please Note:

Boss clear rewards are automatically given to those who have not received the boss items after clearing the boss. If the Whitetip Reefshark was registered for some users as an ingredient instead of as Whitetip Reefshark meat, the Whitetip Reefshark item will automatically be changed accordingly. Charms are automatically given to those who failed to receive them after clearing the Dolphin or Octopus missions. Fixed the issue in which the Jellyfish Party was not progressing while overlapping with other events.

We will update you through this notice if there are changes to the details.

Please update DAVE THE DIVER on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Thank all Divers who reported issues besides the below!

sapling / kat / 猫霸天 / suntan / pTk / DilldiesMcdilldies / 밀비 / TorusKnot / KeoBukYi / VeryLongName / Silve-brn / The One True God / 하얀물 / 겨울밤 / kavakava / 찌쉬 / 오독신수 / 폴라곰 / 꽁룡 / sujeju / 캣T / iren / 음냐냔냐 / 리달 / ReturnSalmon / rryuttia / 심규석 / Moai / Zadock

Thank you.