ASTLIBRA ～生きた証～ Revision update for 2 November 2022

V1.1.0

Build 9853683 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Users can now choose to exchange an equipment board when there are already three boards equipped.
・Fixed a bug that caused pine resin and ribbon to disappear for players with old data.
・Fixed a bug on the Piece Gem [Attenuation limit].
・Fixed a bug in Chapter 7 when using the Dew from the World Tree.
・Fixed a bug where you could have less than 0 coins.

