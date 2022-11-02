Introducing the Latest Trivia Tricks Item 💫 THE ANVIL! 💫 + Item Polish!

The Spook-Aversary continues! You’ll find when using items Tricksters have new animations, improved particle effects and better sound effects! Not only have we improved those items introduced in the Spook-Aversary - we're introducing another item into the pool: the Anvil!

Using the Anvil will instantly bonk all other contestants over their head causing them to be dazed! While Tricksters are dazed the answers will fly all over the screen making it difficult to find your answer. This effect will only last for a single question, so make sure you time it right to take full advantage of your opponents confusion!

Like what we're doing? Hit the thumbs up below this news post! Have more detailed thoughts? Consider leaving a Steam Review letting us know what you think. Or come chat with us devs in the Discord.

More items are already in active development, so stay tuned! The full patch notes are as follows:

A new item has been added to the Chance Round, the Anvil! Use the Anvil to "Daze" your opponents and make it harder for them to answer!

When you've been Dazed the answers will move across the screen, you’ll have to pay close attention to find your answer in the chaos!

New music has been added that will play when an item has been used that requires a Trickster to be selected (such as the "Magnet" or "Voodoo Doll")

New animations have been added when the Magnet, Voodoo Doll and Crystal Ball are used.

The 50/50 ball will now grey out the two incorrect answers, in addition to removing the text.

A new effect has been added when points are transferred by the Magnet.

Tricksters who are cursed by Voodoo will now slump and generally be sad about being cursed. :(

The "Curse" effect also contains more particles, making it more obvious when Tricksters are cursed.

When a negative status effect (such as curse) has expired from Tricksters will play an animation.