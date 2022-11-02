Introducing the Latest Trivia Tricks Item 💫 THE ANVIL! 💫 + Item Polish!

The Spook-Aversary continues! You’ll find when using items Tricksters have new animations, improved particle effects and better sound effects! Not only have we improved those items introduced in the Spook-Aversary - we're introducing another item into the pool: the Anvil!
Using the Anvil will instantly bonk all other contestants over their head causing them to be dazed! While Tricksters are dazed the answers will fly all over the screen making it difficult to find your answer. This effect will only last for a single question, so make sure you time it right to take full advantage of your opponents confusion!
Like what we’re doing? Hit the thumbs up below this news post! Have more detailed thoughts? Consider leaving a Steam Review letting us know what you think. Or come chat with us devs in the Discord. Thank you for following Trivia Tricks!
More items are already in active development, so stay tuned! The full patch notes are as follows:
- A new item has been added to the Chance Round, the Anvil! Use the Anvil to "Daze" your opponents and make it harder for them to answer!
- When you've been Dazed the answers will move across the screen, you’ll have to pay close attention to find your answer in the chaos!
- New music has been added that will play when an item has been used that requires a Trickster to be selected (such as the "Magnet" or "Voodoo Doll")
- New animations have been added when the Magnet, Voodoo Doll and Crystal Ball are used.
- The 50/50 ball will now grey out the two incorrect answers, in addition to removing the text.
- A new effect has been added when points are transferred by the Magnet.
- Tricksters who are cursed by Voodoo will now slump and generally be sad about being cursed. :(
- The "Curse" effect also contains more particles, making it more obvious when Tricksters are cursed.
- When a negative status effect (such as curse) has expired from Tricksters will play an animation.
- Fixed a bug where the game wouldn’t ‘time out’ if the player let the timer run out when using the Magnet or Voodoo Doll twice in the same lobby.
- Fixed an issue where the question's Credit would not reappear after an Item had been used.
- Fixed a bug where the TV was not accurately displaying earned speed bonuses when using a question timer length other than 20 seconds.
- Fixed an issue where the Playtime Stat in the statistics menu would lower if the player saved their game before midnight and then saved after midnight without closing the game.
- If a player has a negative Playtime Stat it will now be reset.
- Fixed a bug where the "Super Streak" and "Vision" statuses obtained in Summer's Chance Round would only last for 1 question, rather than the intended 5.
- Fixed an issue where the leaderboard Tab Menu did not update immediately after the Magnet had been used.
- Fixed a bug where the text chat box couldn't be clicked for the remainder of a question after an item had been used.
- Fixed a bug where the player's podium light did not turn off upon receiving an Item or Swap Ball during Chance Round.
- Fixed a bug where, in rare conditions, items that were not intended to spawn when local players were in the lobby could appear.
- Fixed a bug where the Twitch player could receive items from the Chance Round, despite not being able to use them.
- When a Twitch character is voting to participate in Chance Round the bar chart has been improved to update more smoothly.
- The in-game timer for the EU Saturday Night Trivia event has been updated to accommodate Daylight Savings.
