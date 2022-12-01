Major Update 0.9.0.8

Hi guys!

Hello everyone, glad to be back with good news! After having the new version in testing for three weeks and many of you giving feedback through Discord. From now, you have the new version 0.9.0.8 available in the main branch.

This version is a great version for us since it brings together a lot of what we have been working on during this time and also the feedback provided by the community. This version is the base we needed to focus on the roadmap of the next steps and keep working with you on the next updates of BMX The Game.

The objectives are still clear, and although the path is never always the way you want it to be, we still have the strength and desire to make a better game every day.

Being in Early Access has given us the opportunity to reiterate and adapt to your needs. As developers, the opportunity to receive your feedback, especially through Discord, complements us and will continue to be a key element in our development. For all those who are not yet on the Discord channel, do not hesitate to enter.

The new version not only has bug fixes and various tweaks, it also has a new Scenario Import Feature, which we'll explain below along with everything we've worked on.

Patch Notes

Slowmo: New UI to know when you are in slow-mo.

Footjam: Recovered the foot jam with the triggers.

Replayer: Added small features in the "UI".

Rider: Fixed stiffness bugs and new body configuration that make it more natural and with more flexibility.

Custom Parks: We have created an easy tool to create your own park or scene for BMX The Game.

Gameplay improvements: A huge number of tweaks, fixes, and adjustments.

You can use your favorite 3D application/software (such as Blender, 3dsmax, Sketchup...) to design your park. If you don't have specific knowledge of any 3D application, you can also use ProBuilder, which is already configured within the project. You can also set the scene lighting and environment. Use your own textures and any external 3D assets if you like.

The project is on GitHub, ready to build a custom park in Unity and then test it in BMX The Game 0.9.0.8 or later.

This system is completely new and it is in the testing phase.

Known issues:

The replays recorded in the new Featured Park, if they are saved and played from the Media option of the Menu, the pieces of the park do not appear.

The tutorial videos have been outdated, we are working on an entirely new tutorial.

There are still some bugs in the flow of the gameplay, due to the mixing of various systems. This is mainly what we have been working on these last few months.

We hope you like this new update, and again, thanks for all the support. Keep the feedback coming, we are working on it!

Thank you all! Stay tuned!

Barspin Studios Team



