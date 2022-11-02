 Skip to content

JACK 'N' HAT update for 2 November 2022

November 2022 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest patch had an error that broke some Steam Features (Overlay, Achievements).
This one fixes that regression!

Thank you for playing!

