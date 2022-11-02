Horde Survivor Bundle : Bounty of One, Spellbook Demonslayer and Nomad Survivor

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for the continued support you have given Bounty of One!

As you might have noticed,Horde Survival became a separate genre this year with multiple titles making big impressions on the gaming community. During the development of our game, we’ve had plenty of fun trying out many games of the genre and we’ve been wanting to celebrate that. Lately, we’ve been asked to join forces with some of our fellow developers and we happily obliged.

For the launch of Spellbook Demonslayer and to celebrate this new genre, we present to you this exclusive bundle!

You only buy games in the bundle that you don't own. Plus, you get an extra discount.

Horde Killer Bundle — includes Bounty of One, Spellbook Demonslayers and Nomad Survival whose devs we have the pleasure of knowing personally

_Bounty of On_e — fast-paced casual roguelike bullet hell that takes place in cartoonish Wild West

Multiplayer available. Play alone or with up to 3 friends

Epic Boss fights — sheriffs and deputies serving the evil Undertaker

Mobility is the key. Dash, Dodge, Shoot, Repeat!

Spellbook Demonslayers — top-down horde survival game where you protect the cosmic library

Slay thousands of monsters while listening to the heavy metal music

Create Overpowered Builds with unlockable Passives, Spell evolutions, and their Illegal variants

Steal Elite enemy powers & complete Shrine challenges on map

Nomad Survival — an auto-attacking, wave-clearing, time-based Roguelite

You can have as many abilities as you want

Each Map boasts unique events that keep you on your toes

5 Pets to aid you in battle, each offering different perks and skill trees

