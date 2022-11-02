Update 0.5.9

Marks of Mission Swarm Lords are now yellow, while Wild Swarm Lords having red marks

The Swarm will now not flee from the player when a Wild Swarm Lord is defeated

Increased spawn rate of Magma Zones; all special regions now have the same spawn rate

Obelisk transmutation speed increased by 25%

Armor repaired upon obtaining Crystal Shards reduced from 0.002 to 0.001

Energy replenished upon obtaining Crystal Shards reduced from 0.002 to 0.001 (Previous updates increased Crystal Shards Yield from minor insects by a considerable amount, and these two upgrades have become too overpowered since, so we are adjusting the numbers here)

Crosshair is now more visible