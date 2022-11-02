Update 0.5.9

* New Special Region: The Gargantuan Eggs
- When exploring in the desert, you will have a chance to find a region covered by piles of flesh and blood, with a gigantic egg silently sitting there
- You may find this region only after defeating the third Swarm Lord
- The Gargantuan Egg will be marked as a question mark (?) on your Radar HUD before it’s actually found
- A previously defeated Swarm Lord will be hatched from the Egg when it's broken
- The hatched Swarm Lord, although being a wild one, will grant the same reward as Mission Swarm Lords; the reward will also scale to the Risk Level
- Upon entering the region, you will face suicidal, non-stop attack of insects from one direction; it will stop when the Egg is broken or until you have left the region
* Gargantuan Egg
- Each contains a Swarm Lord
* New Blood Insect
- Floating
- Self-destructing explosion attack
- Its explosion deals high damage to a large area
- They will come pouring out of underground when something needs to be defended
* Other Changes
-
Marks of Mission Swarm Lords are now yellow, while Wild Swarm Lords having red marks
-
The Swarm will now not flee from the player when a Wild Swarm Lord is defeated
-
Increased spawn rate of Magma Zones; all special regions now have the same spawn rate
-
Obelisk transmutation speed increased by 25%
-
Armor repaired upon obtaining Crystal Shards reduced from 0.002 to 0.001
-
Energy replenished upon obtaining Crystal Shards reduced from 0.002 to 0.001
- (Previous updates increased Crystal Shards Yield from minor insects by a considerable amount, and these two upgrades have become too overpowered since, so we are adjusting the numbers here)
-
Crosshair is now more visible
-
Bolded and highlighted auto-firing mode instruction (Press middle mouse button to toggle the auto-firing mode!)
