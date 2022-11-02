 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Insect Swarm update for 2 November 2022

Update 0.5.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9852968 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

* New Special Region: The Gargantuan Eggs

  • When exploring in the desert, you will have a chance to find a region covered by piles of flesh and blood, with a gigantic egg silently sitting there
  • You may find this region only after defeating the third Swarm Lord
  • The Gargantuan Egg will be marked as a question mark (?) on your Radar HUD before it’s actually found
  • A previously defeated Swarm Lord will be hatched from the Egg when it's broken
  • The hatched Swarm Lord, although being a wild one, will grant the same reward as Mission Swarm Lords; the reward will also scale to the Risk Level
  • Upon entering the region, you will face suicidal, non-stop attack of insects from one direction; it will stop when the Egg is broken or until you have left the region

* Gargantuan Egg

  • Each contains a Swarm Lord

* New Blood Insect

  • Floating
  • Self-destructing explosion attack
  • Its explosion deals high damage to a large area
  • They will come pouring out of underground when something needs to be defended

* Other Changes

  • Marks of Mission Swarm Lords are now yellow, while Wild Swarm Lords having red marks

  • The Swarm will now not flee from the player when a Wild Swarm Lord is defeated

  • Increased spawn rate of Magma Zones; all special regions now have the same spawn rate

  • Obelisk transmutation speed increased by 25%

  • Armor repaired upon obtaining Crystal Shards reduced from 0.002 to 0.001

  • Energy replenished upon obtaining Crystal Shards reduced from 0.002 to 0.001

    • (Previous updates increased Crystal Shards Yield from minor insects by a considerable amount, and these two upgrades have become too overpowered since, so we are adjusting the numbers here)

  • Crosshair is now more visible

  • Bolded and highlighted auto-firing mode instruction (Press middle mouse button to toggle the auto-firing mode!)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1999171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link