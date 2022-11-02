Pet Update v0.26

New:

Pet feature added at 3-2-50, it includes 20 Pets and 30 Combo that can be done by making the perfect team! It was added early to give a small thing to do before reaching Ascension for the first time.

Android & Steam Account linking is now possible, just create an account, and login on the other platform with it, the linking is automatically done, it's in beta so proceed with caution (I recommend to make a backup of your save, join the discord and look at the F.A.Q to have more information on how to do it).

Ascension #1 also have new bonus related to Pet that can be found under information (bottom right blue "i" button).

Spooky cosmetic added (find the code around, be a patreon or just buy in the soul shop), as a small event thing (there will be real event later but for now I'm focusing on content rather than limited time content).

1 Music and 2 Sounds have been added as well.

Trick OR Treat Code. Trick = 2500 Soul, Treat = 8 Potions (Attack & HP / Potato & Class Exp / Skulls & Confection). You can only pick one, choose carefully.

Cosmetic Price in the Soul Shop have been lowered from 10$ to 3$ and Cart from 5$ to 2$ (this is permanent).

Soul sale has been changed to new item/qol options.

3 Soul Upgrade for Pet.

Patreon monthly rewards have been reset (it also include a new event cosmetic).

Updated:

World 4 & 5 Stats have been revamped to allow a smoother progression.

Cow Shop Page 1 won't reset anymore when ascending (the ascension prompt does explain this, so the rocket has been removed).

Node for Dungeon Damage & Dungeon Reward in the Talent Tree have been changed to Pet Level Exp.

Talent Auto Save on Reincarnation won't happens if the current Loadout has more points.

Exit Button should now properly save offline AND online again, please let me know if it doesn't properly save or does weird stuff.

Skull & Cow Upgrade in Ascension unlock reduced from 3 to 2 points, Milk Upgrade increased from 2 to 3 points.

Reincarnation 3rd layer Upgrade that increase the minimum Item Rating Range price was lowered from 30 to 10 points.

Challenge 9 and 10 have been reworked to make them better and more challenging without being impossible without the perfect build.

Reincarnation Infinity Corner now displays the cost instead of level in the box under the upgrade.

Improved the Save & Exit (I'm still unsure why it's having so many issue, as it use the same system as the setting or auto save which never fail).

Whack Auto Play max Upgrade is now 5.

Ascension #6 to 10 are now available (it's only for endgame player that want to keep going, remember that a lot of the next few feature will be around A#2-5, so it's normal that the current ascension scaling is really big, it's a work in progress).

Lowered some x-9 area monster per wave requirement.

Fermenting Unlock reduced again.

Fixed:

Soul 'Skull' Item was giving 100% Skulls bonus instead of 25% (yes i'm sorry, that P2W issue has been fixed ... and because I'm a really nice guy, I added a 1.5 multi by default, it should cover the loss).

Reincarnation Infinity Corner 'Upgrade All' was displaying the wrong bonus on the multiplier part of every Upgrade (sorry).

Labour Begone Challenge won't give Skull offline anymore (this was allowing player to set the starting Area in a place where they would instantly die).

Various places in the Talent Tree where the bought path were a bit off, and some typo in the new display of cost.

Offline Materials starting in Area 3-7 weren't given properly, it had a 1 range difference.

A few nodes in the talent tree had the wrong cost or golden line wasn't showing.

Cow Custom Input in the Soul Shop won't show maxed at 1/2.

I did a lot more fixes and small changes, but there was just too much to add to the patch note (and also, I forgot most of them :p)