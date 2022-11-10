 Skip to content

Global City update for 10 November 2022

Another update!

Build 9852837 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We’ve made several small improvements.Lots of technical issues have been fixed and the interface has been improved. It now looks even better!See you soon in Global City!

