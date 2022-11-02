Killsquad “Under the Hood” Update is Here!

Welcome Bounty Hunters,

First of all, we want to say huge thanks to all of you who have taken the time to report to us all the bugs, issues, and problems that you encountered. All of your feedback was the foundation of the update that’s now in your download queue.

This new update is all about making Killsquad a much better experience. As we’re gearing up for the PS4 release of Killsquad (cross-play incoming!) we’ve made changes in the game’s core engine code and we gave Killsquad a performance upgrade too. We also added a new online system based on EOS so that we can improve online service and make the game well-prepared to crossplay with the incoming PS4 version.

To make your whole experience with Killsquad better, we’ve changed a lot of the game’s code. We had to make sure that this version is stable and it’s compatible with the PS4 device. To achieve that we had to re-work the particle/VFX system in CPU costs, tweak the animation system, the simulation of movement, and also the network processing. During all these changes a lot of bugs and problems occurred which we had to fix too. So this whole process took us quite a bit of time. But all of that work was definitely worth it, because as a result, we now have a much more optimized game!

Also, we’ve fixed the occasional crashes that some of you reported to us. Thanks to your help,Killsquad is more steady than ever.

Most important crashes fixed:

Fixed a crash that occur opening reward chests

Fixed a crash that was provoked by Cass’ shuriken skill.

Fixed random crashes during contracts.

Fixed a crash that occurs during the Splash Screen

And finally, we have made fixes of other minor bugs (not crashing issues) that the Community have reported and many more that came up during the development of new systems and improvements.

Minor bugs fixed:

Various localization bugs fixed on several items/cosmetics

Fixed performance issues with Meteors that spawn on some contracts

Fixed some rendering bugs related to the UI, lighting and also some contracts, that sometimes were shown too lighted

Fixed a bug where 2 assets of lamps were blocking the view of the game camera in some situations in the M.A.G.N.U.S battle.

Fixed a bug where sometimes the healing done in a contract was negative.

Fixed a bug where sometimes Gadgets were not shown on the UI playing a contract as a client

Fixed a bug where the traps located at “Trouble in paradise” contract, were not working properly playing as a client.

Fixed a bug where Numpad keys were not bindable in the game inputs.

Fixed a bug where some mobs spawned by Queen Mogoth got stuck under the ground.

Fixed a bug where Zero would keep the attack beam on while dead.

Fixed a bug where the traps of Hunted Hunter contract were working incorrectly.

Fixed a bug where the Jotuns enemies on the contract Crazy about Jade were not eliminated at the end of the mission and were stopping if the player placed in front of them

Fixed a minor bug where faction emote visuals were incorrectly distorted in the 3D preview

Fixed a minor bug where a light flash would appear on the screen every time you click on a gadget in the menus.

Fixed a bug where the tail of Queen Moggoth had physics and movement after it was cut.

Fixed a bug where Trouble in Paradise lasers were working weirdly playing as a client

Fixed a bug where the “ready light” in the lobby was rendering badly.

What’s next & what are we doing right now:

Finishing the PS4 port.

Polishing and bug fixing.

If your game crashes, a Crash reporter will appear, add the details of what you were doing at the time of the crash and send it to us. If you want to, you can also contact us directly at killsquad@novarama.com, and send us your "Saved" folder. (you can find it in C:\Users\%USERNAME%\AppData\Local\Killsquad). This will be very helpful.

For those of you that might not know, part of our studio is working on a new project. We haven’t revealed what it is yet, but we would love to show you the game first, before everyone else. We are looking for testers from both the US and EU regions. If you would like to get an early peek at what we are working on, just sign up here!

Thank you so much for all your input and help. And please, if you have any questions or feedback, write it all down in the comments below.

Until then,

See you in space bounty hunters!

Your Novarama Team