The Dancer 1.4 | The Last Dance (Part 1)

The Dancer has come a long way since launch, and to celebrate that I'm releasing the Last Dance update in 3 parts. This first part adds some much needed QoL features such as a pause menu, whilst the next 2 parts will feature user-requested improvements. You can vote for changes here:

[Vote for new features!](https://forms.gle/j7B1eyjMk2sK9u43A style=button)

Please keep your expectations reasonably low, as I will be unable to implement larger features such as new chapters, but if you have any QoL requests those will be much more manageable.

Thanks for playing!

Patch Notes

DDE Patch 1.4 | The Last Dance (Part 1)

Main Menu Reworked AGAIN

Pause Menu Added

Chapter 1 Keys now have proper models

Spooky mode temporarily removed (will be back when the seasonal gamemodes menu returns Christmas 2022)

Some minor bugfixes

Have fun!

-Spacepiano :D