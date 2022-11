Share · View all patches · Build 9852577 · Last edited 2 November 2022 – 11:13:11 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi together!

Today you can check-out a pre-release of the next features on the experimental branch. The changelog is intentionally a bit unspecific to not spoil too much.

Changelog :

NOT compatible with production version

New: New biome added

New: Special main menu

Change: Compass wagon enables a mini-map (position and size can be changed in ESC-menu)

Feel free to comment on bugs etc.