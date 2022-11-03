Frosty Ice Magic

While crystal-clear ice flowers adorn the windows and silver clouds of breath accompany you, a touch of winter drifts through our shop: let yourself be carried away into a magical polar night by frosty robes, an ice-blue cape and mysterious emotes.

Frosty Offers

Get started with our frosty offers for winter adventurers – from 3rd to 10th November 2022, the following items are discounted in the Crimson Coin Shop:

Costume Variations

With these delicate costumes you can make the dream of the eternal ice come true. Wrap up in these snow-white robes and set your inner compass to north!

Snowbird – Robe and Headgear

The accompanying Dance to Heaven emote transforms you into a frosty, glistening phoenix for a short time.

Lotus Song – Robe and Headgear

With the accompanying Floating Lights emote, you let sparkling lanterns rise up into the cold of the night sky.

Festive Clothing

Swing this cloak around your shoulders and feel a gentle breath of frost waft over you.