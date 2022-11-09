 Skip to content

Xeno Command update for 9 November 2022

Xeno Command is now available on Steam

Build 9852262

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Commanders, Xeno Command is now available on Steam with a 10% launch discount! Join Xeno Command and go on an RTS spree! Play heroes of four factions, lead a powerful army, make use of strategy, and fight for the galaxy. Various skills, techs and commands, diverse planets, landscapes and enemies, challenging battles, and roguelike fun are just a click away...
Take a wild interstellar adventure and defend the galaxy against alien invasion!

