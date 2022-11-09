Dear Commanders, Xeno Command is now available on Steam with a 10% launch discount! Join Xeno Command and go on an RTS spree! Play heroes of four factions, lead a powerful army, make use of strategy, and fight for the galaxy. Various skills, techs and commands, diverse planets, landscapes and enemies, challenging battles, and roguelike fun are just a click away...

Take a wild interstellar adventure and defend the galaxy against alien invasion!