Build 9852180 · Last edited 2 November 2022 – 13:09:08 UTC

Hello everyone,

We have addressed some of the issues reported in the discussion forum.

Improved performance (especially floor 6 );

); The game will now start on the main menu, giving the chance to new players to access the settings (for example to change the language or the resolution) before the intro;

The intro can be skipped after has been completed once

The howl in the intro should now track the player correctly;

Players can no longer accidentally get locked in the VIP room if leaving the game there;

Grace period for traps after you change dimension;

Occasionally some levels were having issues generating the navigation mesh, resulting in a very low frame rate and enemies unable to move. The problem should be solved.

We will shortly update the DEMO too and the GOG and EPIC versions.