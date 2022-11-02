Update, Version 20221102

English

##########Content############

[Faith]You can now modify or delete existing tenets of your customized faith. (Both actions cost devotion.)

[Perk]New special attribution: Money From Battle

[Faith]New Tenet: Sanctioned Raider

[Item]New item: Religious Book (A quite cheap way to get your devotion by reading those books.)

[Loot]The following enemies will now drop Religious Books: Aten Culsits, Buddist Monks, Skeleton Cultists, The Possessed, Zombies, Shade

[Loot]The devotion from each of those books may vary. For example, the Religious Books dropped by Aten Cultists can usually give higher devotion value.

##########System#############

[Faith]Optimized the tenet add/modify cost calculation, reduced the number of duplicated code.

简体中文

##########Content############

【信仰】你现在可以对你的自定义信仰中的已有信条进行改变或删除。（两者均消耗虔诚值。）

【特殊属性】新的特殊属性：通过战斗获得金钱的数量

【信仰】新的信条：正当掠夺者

【物品】新物品：宗教书籍 （一种非常简单的让你通过阅读这些书籍获得虔诚值的方式。）

【掉落物】以下敌人现在会掉落宗教书籍：阿腾邪教徒，佛教和尚，骷髅邪教徒，被附体之人，僵尸，暗影

【掉落物】这些宗教书籍提供的虔诚值会有所不同。比如，阿腾邪教徒掉落的书籍一般会有提供较高的虔诚值。

##########System#############

【信仰】优化了新增和改变信条的消耗计算方式，降低了重复的代码数量。