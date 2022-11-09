Get in the robot, pilot!

Hello there! It’s been a while since our last update. Today we’re back with a feature highly demanded by the community for a long time, the cockpit view! By default, you can switch to cockpit view with the V button by default, but that can also be customized in Options.

Both the Iwata Tofu mech (playable early on in the first mission) and Warspite (playable pretty much for the rest of the game) could both switch to this first-person view. The tofu mech, however, is controlled a little bit differently from Warspite. That little difference made it very dizzying when rotating the camera if the cockpit’s model is visible. Hence, we decided to make the cockpit's model visible only on Warspite.

And in the cockpit, you can also see our heroine Luna sitting with us too. You’ll never fight alone! She’s also rendered in cel-shaded animation style, and this is exclusive to her for the entirety of the game!

To be honest, we actually wanted to implement this feature from the start, which is why we designed Warspite’s cockpit to be two-seaters with Taiyo sitting behind. Really, we wanted it all along! So instead of seeing nothing in front of you while taking off, now you’ll have some eye candy.

—

Another issue we would like to talk about is due to the fact that the in-game combat is pretty long-ranged, and everything moves so quickly. Not to mention we’re pretty much the only mech game balancing around “mach number” and not just the usual “kph speed” and we are committed to that vision.

… well, that’s the scale of aerial combat for you. However, because of this, we couldn’t properly feature objects despite the hard work and effort we’ve put into our concept art and 3D models and all that could be seen are just the unit’s name and its thruster visual effect. We’re really sorry about that! Hence, we decided to implement a new feature where the camera would zoom in on a locked target for better visual clarity. With this, bullets can be seen hitting the target crystal clear, providing you more feedback than just the reduced HP. We believe this will have a positive impact on the fun factor!

Enjoy the game and see you again in the next patch!