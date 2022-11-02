System Update: 1vs1 Mode Improvement

Greetings, FS City
[System]
1. 1vs1 Mode Improvement
Enjoy a completely new 1vs1 mode! Control your full squad as you wish!
Now you can control all characters in your team for 1vs1 mode!
Check out the improvement now!
[Control Mode]
-You can choose your desired control mode
-You cannot change control mode during the game. Only available on the line-up page
-You can always check the mode description on the right side banner or bottom button
- Single Control Mode
-2 AI players will assist your main character
-You can only control the top character in your squad
-You can only choose already owned or rental characters as your AI character
- Full Control Mode
-You can control ALL characters in your squad
-Changing the on-control character key varies depending on your attack/defense situation
-While you are controlling one character, the remaining 2 characters will change to AI and assist you
-You can only choose already owned or rental characters as your squad member
-Your current ability card, Freestyle, pet, and p-buff settings individually apply to your character
-Pet buff activation requirements work under the following circumstance
*[My Team] Condition: Applies to your “on-control” character. Can be satisfied by any of your characters’ action
*[Enemy Team] Condition: Applies to your “all characters”. Can be satisfied by opponent’s action
-Food buff will be applied to all characters in Full Control Mode
[Enjoy Full Control Mode]
-During Full Control Mode, the camera angle is fixed in a specific setting (You cannot change the camera angle)
-During offense, you can control the character who owns the ball. If you pass the ball, your control is auto-changed to the on-ball character
-During the defense and neutral situation (when you do not possess the ball), you can change your on-control character with L-stick (Steam: space bar)
-Once your on-control character is changed, the camera focus is moved to your on-control character
-Your on-control character has Green Marker on his head.
[Key Bind Setting Change]
-After the 1vs1 improvement update, any function worked by “ALT” is changed to “Space Bar”
-Any function worked by “Space Bar” is changed to “/”
-After November 2nd update, your ALT key bind setting will be removed. You cannot assign a custom key bind setting to the ALT button. If you would like to assign a new key bind setting, please assign it to the other available key.
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
