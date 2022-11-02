 Skip to content

Super Toy Cars Offroad update for 2 November 2022

Steam Deck compatibility update

Share · View all patches · Build 9851543 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Implemented bars to have a 16:9 screen ratio in-game as well as in the menus.
Implemented support for going back in the menus using the gamepad even if it's not the gamepad used.

