Implemented bars to have a 16:9 screen ratio in-game as well as in the menus.
Implemented support for going back in the menus using the gamepad even if it's not the gamepad used.
Super Toy Cars Offroad update for 2 November 2022
Steam Deck compatibility update
Changed files in this update