Hello Islanders!

We are carefully read all your feedback and investigate all suggestion on the fly.

Currently we have fixed the following issues:

Improved camera behavior:

The camera following the clicked object. If you click a barely visible building, the camera will follow it and you should see the building buttons. The ability points now proper count when victory is achieved.

