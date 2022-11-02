Testing some bug fixes, they should be live now, added some new evens and a couple new bosses to tamarack island to flesh it oout and just to have more content to do there.
Secret of the Rendrasha Blade update for 2 November 2022
hotfix patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
