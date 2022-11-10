——–PATCH NOTES V1.3.3

[ALL] Added an SR Disconnect Penalty status for players that exhibit an abnormally high disconnect rate within RANKED MATCHES. We will be monitoring how well this helps discourage bad actors, and adjust as needed.

[ALL] Adjusted matchmaking so players may not exit the lobby in most competitive RANKED MATCH modes – ZONE BATTLE, SCORE ATTACK, and CLASSIC SCORE ATTACK – once an opponent arrives. Instead, players are automatically “ready”-ed, and the countdown to the match begins. CONNECTED and CONNECTED VS modes, and all modes within FRIEND MATCH and LOCAL MATCH, behave as they did before.

[PC] Added a "VERY LOW" graphics quality (OPTIONS > GRAPHICS > GRAPHIC QUALITY).

[ALL] Spectators can now leave during a FRIEND MATCH.

[PC] Adjusted the level of controller vibration on PC versions (originally weaker than other platform versions).

[ALL] Changed the level of replacement CPU players when a player disconnects in CONNECTED and CONNECTED VS. modes. (Previously, players were replaced by the same level CPU (1-10) as their Tier (1-10). Now players anywhere within Tiers 1 through 5 will be replaced by a level 5 CPU.

[ALL] Changed the display name to “CPU” when a player is replaced by an A.I. in CONNECTED and CONNECTED VS. modes.

[ALL] Added Full Moon event WINS and WIN RATE to MY RECORD > STATS: MULTIPLAYER (RANKED MATCHES). (The display alternates between Normal and Full Moon WINS and WIN RATE every five seconds.)

[ALL] The game now retains any player-adjusted camera positioning for each different MULTIPLAYER mode.

[STEAM DECK] Added support for selecting your LOCATION on a Steam Deck. If you have not set your LOCATION yet, the setting screen will pop up when you select EFFECT MODES or MULTIPLAYER > RANKED MATCH. This setting can now also be changed in OPTIONS > GAMEPLAY > LOCATION.

[STEAM DECK] Added support to change the GAME RESOLUTION settings on a Steam Deck when docked to a monitor.

[ALL] Fixed an issue where GAME OVER would appear when all blocks turned to Dark Blocks in PURIFY mode.

Other minor adjustments and bug fixes.

[ALL] RANK MATCHで切断率の高いプレイヤーに対するRATEのペナルティを追加。

[ALL] RANK MATCHのZONEバトル、スコアアタック、クラシックスコアアタックでマッチングルームにプレイヤーが揃った後は退出ができないように変更。

（プレイヤーが揃うと自動的にREADY状態になり、カウントダウンが始まります。

RANK MATCHのコネクテッド、コネクテッドバトル、及びFREND MATCHは従来通りの仕様です。）

[PC] OPTIONS > GRAPHICS > グラフィック品質にグラフィック品質を更に下げた”最低”を追加。

[ALL] FRIEND MATCHにて観戦者が試合中に途中退出ができるように変更。

[PC] 他プラットフォーム版に比べて弱くなっていた振動を調整。

[ALL] コネクテッドとコネクテッドバトルで、プレイヤーが切断した時に置き換わるCPUのレベルを調整。

（従来は抜けたプレイヤーのGRADEと同じレベルのCPUに置き換わっていたが、GRADE1~5のプレイヤーの場合は一律CPUレベル5に置き換わるように変更）

[ALL] コネクテッドとコネクテッドバトルで、CPUに置き換わったプレイヤーの名前がCPUになるように変更。

[ALL] 記録のSTATS:MULTYPLAYER (RANKED MATCHES)にFULL MOON中の各モードのWINS、WIN RATEを追加。（通常時、FULL MOON時のWINS、WIN RATEが５秒ごとに切り替わり表示されます）

[ALL] MULTIPLAYERの各モードをプレイ中に調整したカメラ位置が、各モードごとに保存されるように変更。

[Steam] SteamDeckでロケーション選択に対応。ロケーションを設定していない場合は、EFFECT MODES、MULTIPLAYERのRANK MATCHを選択した際に設定画面が表示されます。OPTIONS > GAMEPLAY > ロケーションから設定して頂くことも可能です。

[Steam] SteamDeck本体のゲーム解像度設定に対応。

[ALL] EFFECT MODESの浄化で全てのブロックがダークブロックになるとゲームオーバーになる問題を修正。

その他、軽微な問題修正と調整。