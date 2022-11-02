[New build - DEFAULT] 22w44b: Music!

Some music have been added to the game!

Shoot-out and great thanks to the composer Mike Manning.

The tracks are for now calm and meditative to fit with the slow paced nature of the game.

They are minimalist and easy to listen, but also very warm and soulful.

Hopefully they grow on you like they have been growing on me (OST was waiting to be added for some time)!

More tracks will be added in the future, typically for combat.

Right now on top of new Title music we have three set of ambiances:

Space Calm: near station and inside planetary rings. Meditative and melancholic soundtrack

Atmosphere: Calm: on habitat (and soon on planets): A bit more uplifting and warm.

Deep space: drony ambient sound. Not really music!

Thanks a lot for playing!