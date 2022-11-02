Community Feedback Update 4

Share · View all patches · Build 9850868 · Last edited 2 November 2022 – 06:52:19 UTC by Wendy

Pizza Delivery Job

You have ordered and we have delivered.

A new job delivering pizza door to door.

Slow down pizza guy.

You're going to need your license first.

Stop by the license office on Queen St. to get yours today.

Fix

Cafe job now displays the correct amount of money.

Cafe job pays $5 per cup or $65 to beat the clock.

Other changes