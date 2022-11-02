Community Feedback Update 4

Pizza Delivery Job
You have ordered and we have delivered.
A new job delivering pizza door to door.
Slow down pizza guy.
You're going to need your license first.
Stop by the license office on Queen St. to get yours today.
Fix
Cafe job now displays the correct amount of money.
Cafe job pays $5 per cup or $65 to beat the clock.
Other changes
- Moved reset game button from the pause menu to the main menu.
- Can now view map from inside a vehicle.
- Can now pause game from inside a vehicle.
- Healing at the hospital now has a cooldown of 10 minutes and costs $1
Changed files in this update