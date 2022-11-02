V1.05 Nodrog's Unlocked - Performance and Network Codebase Update

This update enables Unity's ILL2CPP compilation, giving us some exciting performance gains. This change was on its way, but needed more testing to get everything stable and ensure these changes would work for everyone. Late round survival matches should see big performance gains from this, but every aspect of the game should get a bit of pep in its step.

Further GC optimizations were also made where able, squeezing us even more compute time for battle!

With that compiler change also comes a network codebase update. Shout out to Mirror Networking for Unity and their rock solid TCP transport for doing all the heavy lifting for us.

A new Unity Physics-free ray casting function should ensure we avoid network sync errors online. This and a few other changes completely eliminates our dependence on Unity physics in our core game loop which can cause determinism breaking errors.