20 Minutes Till Dawn update for 2 November 2022

V0.8.4 Bugfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

1.Enemy projectiles changed to disappear after hitting player instead of continuously pushing players around.
2.Enemies now stop movement instantly when frozen to prevent them from 'gliding' and hitting players.
3.Fixed Grenade Launcher's explosions not triggering some on-hit effects.
4.Fixed players being knocked out of bounds on the Pumpkin Patch map.
5.Fixed Raven's Flock of Crows' damage buff not applying to both crows.
6.Fixed enemy outline setting not working when set from the main menu.

