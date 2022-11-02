[Update] Crossout has been upgraded to version 2.0!



Warriors of the Wasteland! The “Supercharged” update for Crossout, in which we switched to the Targem Engine 2.0 and implemented many other changes, has been available for a week now. All these days we have been carefully studying your feedback, fixing bugs and improving the game to make it as comfortable, entertaining and beautiful as possible.

We understand that not everyone is used to the changes yet, and we will try to help you navigate through the new features. And there are really a lot of them — so much so that Crossout Supercharged looks like a new game when compared to the original Crossout. We decided it was time to admit it and reflect this fact right in the game’s logo.

Up until now, the PC version of the game has used version numeration such as 0.14.xx, which looked a bit strange, as if the game was still in its beta stage. In order not to confuse the players, this numeration will also be changed, and the versions of the new updates will be counted from 2.0. So from today, Crossout becomes Crossout 2.0 in every sense.

Gifts

Of course, we won’t stop there and will continue to update, change and improve the game so that it remains relevant and interesting for many years to come. And to celebrate the current status update of the game, we offer you gifts to celebrate the first day of Crossout 2.0!

Every player who logs into the game before November 13, 23:59 GMT, will receive a gift of 7 days of premium subscription and a classic Engineer garage, which was updated and improved specifically for this event.

Please note that the classic Engineer garage doesn’t provide the possibility of building your own range.

Hovers

Reworked the physical and visual model of hovers - now it is not only symmetrical in both vertical projections, but also noticeably more compact, which will help in creating more efficient vehicles.

As a consequence, after the update is released, some blueprints with hovers may not work. We recommend that you check your blueprints at the exhibition and in the garage and revise them if necessary.

Icarus VII

Now the hover can be placed on all sides of the frame.

Durability reduced from 275 to 193 pts.

Tonnage reduced from 1050 kg to 900 kg.

Hover side projection damage is now increased by 30% (instead of 50%).

Icarus VI

Now the hover can be placed on all sides of the frame.

Durability reduced from 315 to 252 pts.

Hover side projection damage is now increased by 30% (instead of 50%).

Fixed a bug where raiders and bosses couldn’t leave the spawn point in the “War for fire” raid on the “Wrath of Khan” location.

Improved a number of in-game icons and their display.

Improved client stability.

