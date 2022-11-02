Update 1.27 Patch Notes

Every time I edit an event, Steam re-publishes it to the library page, which is kind of annoying. So I'm going to move all patch notes for updates to a separate post, like this one.
1.27.1-1.27.4 were just hotfixes to fix some bugs with the new update, and add the advertisement for the new bundle in the main menu
1.27.5 (November 1)
- Fixed the cut off text in the context menu with custom Resource Pack fonts
- Added bullet_hole to the Resource Pack documentation
- Added wrapMode and filterMode to the Image category in the Resource Pack documentation
- You can now set the thumbnail for your Resource Pack to a gif, by using thumb.gif instead of thumb.png
- The "No Resource Packs found" text will no longer appear if you delete all Resource Packs but still have Local Resource Packs
- You can now scroll the Resource Pack list while dragging a Resource Pack
- Resource Packs now make that clicky UI sound when you drag them around
- Fixed audio in the main menu not resetting properly when you removed a Resource Pack
1.27.6 (November 1)
- Added a shiny animation to the loading bar when downloading a Resource Pack
- Added a metadata.json file to Resource Packs for making a custom title when you want a title with characters not supported by Windows folders
Changed files in this update