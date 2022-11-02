Update 1.27 Patch Notes

Every time I edit an event, Steam re-publishes it to the library page, which is kind of annoying. So I'm going to move all patch notes for updates to a separate post, like this one.

1.27.1-1.27.4 were just hotfixes to fix some bugs with the new update, and add the advertisement for the new bundle in the main menu

1.27.5 (November 1)

Fixed the cut off text in the context menu with custom Resource Pack fonts

Added bullet_hole to the Resource Pack documentation

Added wrapMode and filterMode to the Image category in the Resource Pack documentation

You can now set the thumbnail for your Resource Pack to a gif, by using thumb.gif instead of thumb.png

The "No Resource Packs found" text will no longer appear if you delete all Resource Packs but still have Local Resource Packs

You can now scroll the Resource Pack list while dragging a Resource Pack

Resource Packs now make that clicky UI sound when you drag them around

Fixed audio in the main menu not resetting properly when you removed a Resource Pack

1.27.6 (November 1)