Redmatch 2 update for 2 November 2022

Update 1.27 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9850705 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Every time I edit an event, Steam re-publishes it to the library page, which is kind of annoying. So I'm going to move all patch notes for updates to a separate post, like this one.

1.27.1-1.27.4 were just hotfixes to fix some bugs with the new update, and add the advertisement for the new bundle in the main menu

1.27.5 (November 1)
  • Fixed the cut off text in the context menu with custom Resource Pack fonts
  • Added bullet_hole to the Resource Pack documentation
  • Added wrapMode and filterMode to the Image category in the Resource Pack documentation
  • You can now set the thumbnail for your Resource Pack to a gif, by using thumb.gif instead of thumb.png
  • The "No Resource Packs found" text will no longer appear if you delete all Resource Packs but still have Local Resource Packs
  • You can now scroll the Resource Pack list while dragging a Resource Pack
  • Resource Packs now make that clicky UI sound when you drag them around
  • Fixed audio in the main menu not resetting properly when you removed a Resource Pack
1.27.6 (November 1)
  • Added a shiny animation to the loading bar when downloading a Resource Pack
  • Added a metadata.json file to Resource Packs for making a custom title when you want a title with characters not supported by Windows folders

