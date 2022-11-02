Resizeable Windowed Mode, Realtime Text Inputs Update

Sorry for the wait everyone. I've been working hard on the new features. One popular request was the windowed mode feature that allows you the resize Unfolding in windowed mode. This feature is immediately noticeable when you launch Unfolding as it now corrects itself to be the size of your screen. As well as this a whole host of bug fixes makes this version the most stable version out there yet.

New Features



Windowed mode is now resizeable while also not tearing the user interface, supports widescreen screens, and custom resolutions, automatically defaults to desktop resolution at the start of windowed mode.

Many text inputs have now been converted to have inbuilt text inputs instead of a pop up window which allows better fullscreen support. Text input no longer pauses the engine allowing to see live feedback of number changes

Tooltips are now on an easier to read black rectangle backdrop and appear immediately instead of fading in and out.

Cover Designer now has the text inputs for Author, Title more easily visible.

Slopes now slow down the player when going up a steep hill instead of teleporting them to the highest point.

Cells can now be deleted or cloned in the cell loader by right clicking on them.

Windows Default cursors are now in place and are frame rate independent from the engine which makes the cursor faster. I intend to bring back the custom cursors once I get the DLL set up to alter window cursors to custom sprites.

Books are now removed

Dialogue texts now save

Windows sub windows now correctly appear on the right side of the window opening it up

Mouse when clicking on inactive windows will mostly have the correct window on top be highlighted instead of the window on the bottom.

When moving a window, accidentally triggering a button is not going to happen

Viewing the task manager now no longer crashes the engine

Setting the width / height of the animation maker to 0 now no longer crashes the engine

Weather correctly loads all weather files, and no longer has duplicate entries.