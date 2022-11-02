 Skip to content

Loser's Romance update for 2 November 2022

Regular Update #1

Share · View all patches · Build 9850116

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Five new items have appeared at Cruller's Grocery. They'll enter the random rotation of purchasable items whenever you visit the store. As always, each item has a unique reaction from every character.

