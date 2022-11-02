WARBOX 0.0.3.5

IMPORTANT NOTES

So, I've recently made huge discoveries looking for the problems that cause low frames per second. The main culprit I've always known was the facial animations and skeleton. I've finally found a way to massively increase fps by creating an automatic system that disables facial animations when a character is far away. I've also added a setting that lets players decide if they even want to use facial animations at all. It is up to the player if they want to get the most fps out as possible or stick with the new system that I've added.

This change has displayed a 30fps increase on my end. I would love to get feedback on this. Let me know in the discussions if this update helped your performance.

NEW CHANGES

Added facial animation checkbox to graphics setting screen (DISABLE FOR BEST POSSIBLE FPS)

BUGFIXES

Visual

Fixed floating head when character is dead and far away

Fixed G43 physics bouncing

OPTIMIZATION

Level Of Detail