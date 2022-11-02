Patch Notes v0.0.2

Hey guys!
Let's check all the v0.0.2 patch info!
News
- Chests now give gold
Changes
- Character base speed increased by 25%
- Candles and totems spawn increased by 25%
- Chest spawn increased by 20%
- Healing from food dropped from candles increased by 35%
- Increased Ice Staff projectile penetration
- Fire Staff projectile penetration increased
- Life Relic has its value increased by 100%
- Movement Speed Relic has its value increased by 200%
- Relic of Collecting Range has had its value increased by 45%
- Damage Relic has its value increased by 50%
- Relic of Armor has its value increased by 50%
Fixes
- The Elemental Queen of Ninn now correctly attacks at higher levels
- Character main weapons can now be leveled (In-game)
- Torches are now destroyed correctly
- Hitboxes now work correctly
- Achievements unlocking now works correctly
- Slow cursor after switching tabs
- Cursor changing position after switching tabs
- Passive pricing in character selection
- Holy Water now deals damage correctly
Join us discord!
Help us by reporting bugs found or with ideas in the #bug-report #ideas discord channel!
See you in the next update, tomorrow!
Thank you so much!
Pyxeralia
