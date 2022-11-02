Patch Notes v0.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9849828 · Last edited 2 November 2022 – 03:06:20 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v0.0.2 patch info!

News

Chests now give gold

Changes

Character base speed increased by 25%

Candles and totems spawn increased by 25%

Chest spawn increased by 20%

Healing from food dropped from candles increased by 35%

Increased Ice Staff projectile penetration

Fire Staff projectile penetration increased

Life Relic has its value increased by 100%

Movement Speed ​​Relic has its value increased by 200%

Relic of Collecting Range has had its value increased by 45%

Damage Relic has its value increased by 50%

Relic of Armor has its value increased by 50%

Fixes

The Elemental Queen of Ninn now correctly attacks at higher levels

Character main weapons can now be leveled (In-game)

Torches are now destroyed correctly

Hitboxes now work correctly

Achievements unlocking now works correctly

Slow cursor after switching tabs

Cursor changing position after switching tabs

Passive pricing in character selection

Holy Water now deals damage correctly

Join us discord!

https://discord.gg/SMUMaKJ6qX

Help us by reporting bugs found or with ideas in the #bug-report #ideas discord channel!

See you in the next update, tomorrow!

Thank you so much!

Pyxeralia