Scarlet Tower update for 2 November 2022

Patch Notes v0.0.2

Patchnotes

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v0.0.2 patch info!

News
  • Chests now give gold
Changes
  • Character base speed increased by 25%
  • Candles and totems spawn increased by 25%
  • Chest spawn increased by 20%
  • Healing from food dropped from candles increased by 35%
  • Increased Ice Staff projectile penetration
  • Fire Staff projectile penetration increased
  • Life Relic has its value increased by 100%
  • Movement Speed ​​Relic has its value increased by 200%
  • Relic of Collecting Range has had its value increased by 45%
  • Damage Relic has its value increased by 50%
  • Relic of Armor has its value increased by 50%
Fixes
  • The Elemental Queen of Ninn now correctly attacks at higher levels
  • Character main weapons can now be leveled (In-game)
  • Torches are now destroyed correctly
  • Hitboxes now work correctly
  • Achievements unlocking now works correctly
  • Slow cursor after switching tabs
  • Cursor changing position after switching tabs
  • Passive pricing in character selection
  • Holy Water now deals damage correctly

See you in the next update, tomorrow!

Thank you so much!
Pyxeralia

